20 20 Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,716 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF comprises about 2.2% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $802,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,804,000.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1 year low of $58.35 and a 1 year high of $75.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

