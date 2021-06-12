20 20 Capital Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.41.

