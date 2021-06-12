20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 211 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VHT opened at $244.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.64. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $245.40.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

