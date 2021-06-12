20 20 Capital Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

20 20 Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $187.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.63. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

