204 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,655,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,319,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,230,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $184.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.22. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $116.13 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.