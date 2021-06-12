$223.73 Million in Sales Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to post $223.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $226.20 million and the lowest is $221.25 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $146.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full year sales of $941.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.98 million to $944.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMLS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 50,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

