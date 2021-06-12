$237.25 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post sales of $237.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $929.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,612. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $25.37 and a one year high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.97.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,640,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.