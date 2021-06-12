2,471 Shares in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $3,123,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 352,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 158,943 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,751,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CUE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CUE opened at $13.32 on Friday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $418.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

