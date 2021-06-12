2,745 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

CI stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.54. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,480,878.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

