282,577 Shares in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 282,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of SiriusPoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SiriusPoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised SiriusPoint from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Daniel V. Malloy sold 61,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $650,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Franklin Iv Montross acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.45. SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 33.31%.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

