$314.59 Million in Sales Expected for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) to post sales of $314.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $308.90 million to $323.50 million. Enphase Energy posted sales of $125.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enphase Energy.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

Shares of ENPH traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.13. 2,516,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,028. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.31 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 606.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 336,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,796 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $345,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.1% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 73.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,843,000 after acquiring an additional 57,103 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.