$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $321.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.26 million to $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,568,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,468. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
See Also: What’s a Black Swan?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.