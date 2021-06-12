$321.71 Million in Sales Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will post $321.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $281.26 million to $367.76 million. Wheaton Precious Metals posted sales of $247.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 49.33%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WPM. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after acquiring an additional 380,544 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,965,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,187,000 after acquiring an additional 602,890 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,537 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,835,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,568,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,580,468. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

