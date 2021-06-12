32,204 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,204 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KT by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of KT by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,334 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of KT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KT opened at $14.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25.

KT (NYSE:KT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KT Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KT. TheStreet raised shares of KT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

