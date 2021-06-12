$33.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report sales of $33.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.98 billion and the lowest is $31.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year sales of $133.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $142.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $137.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $131.97 billion to $148.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA remained flat at $$55.31 during trading hours on Friday. 3,934,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.09. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.