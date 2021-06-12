$4.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce sales of $4.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.02 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $642.11. 1,022,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $274.51 and a 52-week high of $673.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

