445 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 693,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,406,000 after acquiring an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,694,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

