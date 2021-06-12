4,766 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Acquired by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.25. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $63.26.

