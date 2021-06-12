4,942 Shares in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,076,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCT. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.42.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $905.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.79.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

