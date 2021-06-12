6,623 Shares in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in XPEL by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in XPEL by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 61,256 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $5,029,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,334,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,562,411.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $758,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,022 shares of company stock valued at $11,570,946 over the last three months. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPEL opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 106.13 and a beta of 2.46. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

XPEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

