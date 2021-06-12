696,117 Shares in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 696,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,999,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $4,113,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1,219.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 450,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.74. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

