$787.88 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $787.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $781.60 million and the highest is $796.41 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $740.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

OPCH stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.01. 3,198,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,675. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.28 and a beta of 1.11. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $22.69.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,935,000 after buying an additional 2,434,741 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,302,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,566,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,006,000 after buying an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,835,000 after buying an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

