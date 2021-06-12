$860,000.00 in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will report $860,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $480,000.00 to $1.40 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $1.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $7.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $1.90 million to $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,168.14% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%.

CUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,576. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95. Cue Biopharma has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $418.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, insider Kenneth Pienta sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

