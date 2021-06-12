Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.62 ($25.44).

A number of research firms have commented on ARL. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

ETR:ARL traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €20.60 ($24.24). The company had a trading volume of 329,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aareal Bank has a 52 week low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 52 week high of €25.64 ($30.16). The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.61.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

