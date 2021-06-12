AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) Short Interest Update

AB International Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABQQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the May 13th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,462,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABQQ opened at $0.07 on Friday. AB International Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

AB International Group Company Profile

AB International Group Corp. focuses on the creation of a smartphone video mix application and social video sharing platform in China. It also provides Ai Bian Quan Qiu, a platform that offers matching service to merchants who are looking for actors to perform at its advertising events. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

