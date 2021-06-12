Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Trading Down 24.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF)’s share price dropped 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.29.

About Ability (OTCMKTS:ABILF)

Ability Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence products and solutions for security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide. It specializes in off-air interception of voice, SMS, and data communication from cellular and satellite communication networks; and deciphering solutions for cellular and satellite communications.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ability Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ability and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.