Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 3,208.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,084,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051,914 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of TechnipFMC worth $8,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,889,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,743,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 657.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,583,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI opened at $10.13 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

