Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 328,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ADTRAN by 427.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 172,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 75,765 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADTN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. As a group, analysts expect that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

