ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Sells $497,152.00 in Stock

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $497,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $43.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $285.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,459,000 after buying an additional 4,763,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $51,370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,467,000 after buying an additional 685,208 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,777,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.