Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Receives $9.06 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.06.

ADMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ADMS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 226,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,192. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.71. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.