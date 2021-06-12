Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares rose 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.53 and last traded at $37.38. Approximately 5,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 982,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

ADPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $699,546.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,651.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,818,832 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 29,042 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 170,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.