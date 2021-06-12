Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

ACET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.75. 65,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,423. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42. Adicet Bio has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.46.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $25,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $198,579.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,330 shares of company stock worth $1,330,132. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

