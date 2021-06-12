Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,933,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,655 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.83% of Adtalem Global Education worth $234,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Farley Capital L.P. increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Farley Capital L.P. now owns 360,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.31 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

