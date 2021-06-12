ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ADTRAN were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 427.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADTN. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.95. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

