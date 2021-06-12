ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.47

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.47 and last traded at $13.47, with a volume of 605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $672.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.27.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

