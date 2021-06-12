AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.36% of AdvanSix worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 679.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,213,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,124 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,329,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,542,000 after purchasing an additional 172,910 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 196,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 54,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Willem L. Blindenbach sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $102,312.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,910.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,075 shares of company stock valued at $114,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

AdvanSix stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.82.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

