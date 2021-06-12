Advisory Research Inc. Buys 129 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $179,575,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,671,000 after purchasing an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,797,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Cowen increased their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $294.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.53.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,607.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $579,603.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,033.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,412 shares of company stock valued at $27,578,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $370.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.