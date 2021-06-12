Advisory Research Inc. Has $560,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Shares of MRVL opened at $52.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

