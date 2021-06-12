Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 67.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Z stock opened at $110.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $208.11. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $216,301.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $89,429.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,010 shares of company stock valued at $59,261,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

