Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 678 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,679,000 after acquiring an additional 25,895 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 332.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $93.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $97.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.