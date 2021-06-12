Advisory Research Inc. Sells 25,673 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,153 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,673 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $492,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 634.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 320,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 276,475 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at about $461,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.93.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

