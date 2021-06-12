Advisory Research Inc. Sells 31,868 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 86.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,925 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 31,868 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

TRIP stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.41. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

