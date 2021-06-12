Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.36. Aegon has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $5.11.
About Aegon
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
