Aequim Alternative Investments LP Boosts Stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

JCOM traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $129.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,970. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $135.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JCOM. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

