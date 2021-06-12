Aequim Alternative Investments LP Invests $493,000 in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 46,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after purchasing an additional 103,412 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.82. 943,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,565. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.61. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

In other Tenneco news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,999,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $24,876,205.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 621,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $8,786,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,895,762 shares of company stock worth $80,868,231 in the last 90 days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

