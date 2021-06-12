Aequim Alternative Investments LP Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $242.64. 1,131,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

