AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 65.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $63.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on AerCap from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens upgraded AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

