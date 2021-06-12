AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

AFCG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 61,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on AFCG. JMP Securities began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

About AFC Gamma

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

