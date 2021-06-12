Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Agile Group stock remained flat at $$72.44 during mid-day trading on Monday. 8,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.85.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

