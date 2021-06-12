Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-975 million.

AGTI remained flat at $$21.00 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 318,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,155. Agiliti has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $23.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

