AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) Trading 0.5% Higher

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.30. 521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

